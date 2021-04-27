The Geek in Pictures: No Country for Young Leftists Edition

Let’s start with demographics. As we know, the Census delivered losses in House seats mostly to blue states, and gains to red states. And guess what, mom? States where more people say “guess what, mom?” are the red states; in other words, red states are out-breeding blue states.

Or to put it yet another way, states where Vogue magazine is read in large numbers are not having enough babies to replace themselves:

Of course, tax rates and other political factors may explain the bleu-to-red shift in population, as the reliable Mark Perry explains:

Meanwhile, want to see how awful the “experts” at the New York Times are? Here is graphic proof, from a year ago:

To be fair, they thought that in the best case, we might come up with one by August of this year. Plus this from the story:

The grim truth behind this rosy forecast is that a vaccine probably won’t arrive any time soon. Clinical trials almost never succeed. We’ve never released a coronavirus vaccine for humans before. Our record for developing an entirely new vaccine is at least four years.

Really, is there any reason to not hate these people?

Moving on, let’s laugh at the Oscars!

Let’s do some identity politics (with thanks again to Mark Perry and Zach Goldberg):

Let’s do a few climate and energy-related graphs:

And now for the mixed bag of the economy:

Let’s do COVID:

Why NBA basketball has become such a bore (besides LeBron James):

I’d like to see the original data, but this seems truthful:

And finally. . .