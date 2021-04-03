The Week in Pictures: Everbiden Edition

That shipping container stuck in the Suez Canal for six days has to be some kind of metaphor for the Biden Administration and contemporary liberalism generally. It’s not much of a stretch to go from liberalism’s cargo cult mentality that the government is the provider of all good things by just spending money to having the flow of cargo stop because of incompetence, stormy weather, whatever. Here’s an idea: why don’t we send that ship to the southern border, since it can halt massive amounts of traffic? Anyway, we haven’t had this much fun since Chris Christie and Bernie Sanders started their Chair Sitting Meme Contest.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .