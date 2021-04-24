Posted on April 24, 2021 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Knife & Razor Edition

So have I got this right? This was the week we learned that knife-fighting is just a typical rite of passage for youth today, and the police should just stay out of it. Occam’s Razor would suggest this is idiocy, but I guess a knife beats even Occam’s blade, though I am surprised some nitwit hasn’t suggested that police officers deploy rocks, since rocks beat scissors, and I’m sure there’s a pusillanimous postmodern paper explaining the transitive properties of rocks to knives in the Journal of Woke Policing.

Our government at work.

 

Headlines of the week:

Apparently not real. But how can you tell these days?

 

And finally. . .

Responses