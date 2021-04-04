Trump calls for boycott of woke enterprises

Donald Trump is encouraging people to boycott companies and organizations that cave to, or do the bidding of, the left. He mentioned by name Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck.

Trump said:

For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far!

I’m not sure the last part of that statement is true, but it doesn’t matter. There are more than enough conservatives to inflict a huge amount of economic pain on enterprises that take the left’s side in political and cultural disputes — if conservatives wake up to reality and are willing to fight back.

I patronize two of the entities Trump mentioned — Major Baseball and Coca-Cola. No more.

I turned down the opportunity offered by a good friend to attend Opening Day for the Washington Nationals. The weather is supposed to great, the pitching matchup (deGrom vs. Scherzer) could scarcely be better, and the Nationals will finally be honored for winning the 2019 World Series.

But I won’t be there.

I’ve been drinking Coca-Cola since I was a child. My mother, a wise woman, realized that the stuff is bad for you and limited me to half a bottle a week, which I shared with my sister every Friday when we were young. (To minimize the chances of either of us getting one drop more than the other, one of us would pour the bottle into two glasses and the other one would pick his/her glass.)

I’m still my mother’s offspring to some degree. Thus, since retiring from the practice of law, I limit myself to four mini-cans of Coke per week. I look forward to them almost as much as when I was ten.

But I’m done drinking Coke. From now on, it’s sparkling water in its place or, if I’m desperate, an alternative soft drink produced by another company.

I hope millions of conservatives will heed Trump’s call and, to the extent feasible, boycott every enterprise that sides with the left. If only the left flexes its economic muscle, we will lose the culture and political wars in a rout.