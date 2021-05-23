About That India Variant….

Remember when liberals were up in arms because President Trump referred to the “China virus” or the “Wuhan virus”? That was awful, racist, xenophobic, the kind of thing that would cause Chinese-Americans to be attacked in the streets. Such reticence about the source of a disease was entirely new. Until last year, it was routine to refer to the Spanish flu, the Hong Kong flu, the Asian flu, the Middle East respiratory syndrome, and so on. But suddenly liberals imposed a new standard, ostensibly in the interest of public safety and as part of the effort to combat pervasive racism.

That standard didn’t last long, though. These days the news is full of concern about the India (or Indian) variant. Somehow, the same liberals who went berserk over “China virus” have no problem with “India variant.” As these Google searches reflect:

These are some of the outlets, including the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, Reuters, NPR and BBC, that use the phrase “India[n] variant.”

Washington Post:

It almost seems like the press hysteria over “China virus” was 100 percent bullshit, part of the Democratic Party’s effort to bring down President Trump, and nothing more.