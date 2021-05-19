Chicago’s mayor to discriminate against reporters on the basis of race

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, has said she will base her decisions about which reporters can interview her on skin color. Only reporters with black or brown skin will have the privilege of one-on-one interviews with Her Lightness.

There was a time — like this time last year — when I couldn’t have imagined a public figure doing such a thing. But now, with BLM and critical race theory all the rage, Lightfoot’s move, while shocking the conscience, doesn’t shock the imagination.

Already, though, there has been a backlash against Lightfoot’s racist decision. A Latino reporter, Gregory Pratt of the Chicago Tribune, had been scheduled to interview her. He requested that the mayor reverse her policy of granting interviews only to “black and brown” reporters. When the mayor refused, Pratt cancelled the interview.

Pratt’s courageous decision will make “black and brown” reporters who interview Lightfoot look bad. But I doubt this will deter them. For every principled journalist, there are a dozen whores. At least that’s my experience with the American press.

Lightfoot’s goal is to force major media outlets in Chicago to make hiring decisions on the basis of race. In other words, to violate the law.

She might well succeed.

I’ll conclude with a quote from Lightfoot that says it all. Of the press corps that covers Chicago, Lightfoot stated:

Many of them are smart and hard-working, savvy and skilled. But mostly white, nonetheless.

Their whiteness alone disqualifies them.

Is this what America is coming too? It is, unless Americans start pushing back. Maybe Lightfoot’s blatant racism will give impetus to the push.