The Giuliani warrants, cont’d

I wrote about Tucker Carlson’s interview with Rudy Giuliani in “The Giuliani warrants” and followed up in “The Giuliani corrections” (Glenn Greenwald has more here).

Giuliani has his own YouTube channel for a series he calls Common Sense. Last week he posted episode 134. In the video below he retells the story of the FBI raid on his home and office as well as the execution of the related search warrants. His recounting of the story here is more leisurely and less bombastic than the one he provided in his interview with Tucker Carlson. He has an important (developing) story to tell. Readers can leave comments on the video for Giuliani at as posted on YouTube here.

One of these days I would like to hear Giuliani reflect on his prosecution of Michael Milken on 98 counts of racketeering and fraud resulting in a guilty plea on six counts. The guilty plea was secured in part by dismissal of the charges Giuliani had obtained against Milken’s brother.

In the video he alludes vaguely to the prosecution in reference to his record of prosecuting “Wall Street.” Perhaps a story for another episode. The prosecution is ancient history. As we have learned, however, the unsavory tactics involved are still in play.

I have doubts about the righteousness of Giuliani’s crusade against Milken based on Daniel Fischel’s contrarian Payback, discussed here by George Leef. I haven’t read James Stewart’s Den of Thieves, which I believe presents a more conventional view of the case. Milken’s pardon by President Trump occasioned related thoughts by William Anderson at the Mises Institute site here.