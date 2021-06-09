A speed bump on the road to indoctrinating federal workers in CRT

Team Biden isn’t content with imposing critical race theory (CRT) on America’s students. It also is bent on indoctrinating federal workers in CRT’s grotesquely racist anti-American tenets.

That, at least, is the conclusion I draw from Biden’s selection of Kiran Ahuja to lead the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). If confirmed to that position, Ahuja would be able to oversee the curriculum for the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” training federal employees will receive.

Ahuja is a fan of CRT. She’s a supporter of Ibram X. Kendi, a Boston University professor who is probably the leading exponent of CRT. In fact, Kendi gave a lecture on “anti-racism” (i.e. racism against Whites) for the speaker series sponsored by a group Ahuja heads.

When Kendi wrote that the election of Donald Trump was an example of white supremacy, Ahuja linked to that article. In the same blog post, she spoke of the need to free Black, indigenous, gay, and transgender Americans from the “daily trials of White supremacy.”

During her confirmation hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley asked Ahuja this question: “Do you think the United States is a systemically racist country?” She responded:

I’m a big believer that we seek to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity. I understand and appreciate the historical challenges many individuals have experienced, based on their race and ethnicity.

Thus, given the opportunity to disavow CRT’s noxious view of America, which Joe Biden says he doesn’t subscribe to, Ahuja passed. We should take her answer as a “yes.”

So far, Sen. Hawley and others have blocked Ahuja’s confirmation. The Washington Post complains that this is gumming up the work of the federal government. It quotes the head of the allegedly nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service as saying that a list of Biden administration priorities is behind schedule because Ahuja hasn’t been confirmed.

If so, good.

Priority number one, I suspect, is indoctrinating federal workers in CRT. Abortions are probably another priority.

OPM runs the largest employer-sponsored health insurance program in the country, with 4 million enrollees and an equal number of covered family members. The Hyde amendment bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape. But Joe Biden says he no longer supports this ban, and in his fiscal 2022 budget request, he omitted the Hyde Amendment language.

Ahuja testified that the Hyde Amendment is the law and that she would follow it. However, Sen. Rob Portman, who asked her about the issue, voted against the nomination, citing Ahuja’s views on abortion as one of his reasons (along with her support for CRT).

Will the Senate confirm Ahuja? The Washington Post thinks so, and probably with good reason. After all, the Senate confirmed Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke.

We’ll see. In the meantime, the longer Republicans can delay final consideration of this nominee, the better.

ONE MORE NOTE: Ahuja is married to Javier Guzman, Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Justice’s civil division. Currently, Guzman serves as deputy general counsel for Harvard.

Harvard discriminates systematically and copiously against Asian-American and White applicants. It tells us plenty that Joe Biden wants to elevate both members of this racialist power couple to key jobs.

What if voters had realized in the fall of 2020 that Biden would populate his administration with folks like this?