Posted on June 12, 2021

Hamas to Omar: Get Off Our Team!

We wrote here and here about Ilhan Omar’s latest outrage: tweeting that the United States, Israel, Afghanistan, Hamas and the Taliban have all been guilty of “unthinkable atrocities.” All on a par, apparently.

Hamas, though, didn’t like being lumped with you, me and Israel:


There is a certain dark comedy to all of this, but I think the boys at Hamas can relax: I am pretty sure Ilhan didn’t really mean it.

