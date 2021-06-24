Our Bizarre President

Earlier today, Joe Biden bragged about the “money” he is sending out to various constituencies. As Paul notes, the wheel is still in spin on these spending bills. But for the moment, a different question: does anyone seriously believe that Joe Biden is in possession of his faculties, or is remotely capable of discharging his duties as president? I doubt it:

Poor fella thinks he’s in a library again. Call Jill! pic.twitter.com/qgbrViIizm — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 24, 2021



It is actually rather entertaining to watch the Democratic Party press pretend that we have a functioning president. The entertainment value will be gone, of course, the first time there is a crisis. And no president has ever gotten through a term in office without a crisis.