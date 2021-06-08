I am coming around to the theory that Joe Biden is our first cyborg president. The state of the art has advanced considerably since the animatronic Lincoln. The Biden cyborg is lifelike — a work of art.

I have previously paid tribute to the waxworks quality of Biden’s visage. He looks like an escapee from Madam Tussauds. But there is more. Something is happening here and I have failed to do it justice.

In his generic commencement speech to the class of 2021 (video below), the Biden cyborg is endowed with memories of 1968. That is inspired, yet we are still somewhere short of perfection. Among other things, the programmers need to work a bit on the cyborg’s articulation.

We see the Biden cyborg simulating emotions and expressing thoughts that are suggestive of the will to power. The cyborg wants to rule the world, but with a personal touch.

The thoroughgoing phoniness gives the game away. Consider the attempted laugh and accompanying smile that immediately precede his remarks. The cyborg is lifelike, but something is ineradicably off. Those of us who grew up on Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Twilight Zone can’t miss it. This guy can’t can’t be for real.