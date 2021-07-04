Happy July 4!

It is especially worth repeating, in Year 2 of Our Lord and Savior George Floyd, Ronald Reagan’s great quip that July 4 is every conservative’s favorite day of the year, while the liberal’s favorite day is April 15.

Meanwhile, did you see that the White House is fighting back against inflation worries with the calculation that your July 4 barbecue is SIXTEEN CENTS cheaper than last year?

Sixteen whole cents! Where ya gonna spend that kinda dough?

I’m guessing one of Kamala’s interns is rummaging around the White House basement right now looking for Gerald Ford’s old WIN (Whip Inflation Now!) buttons. With rising energy prices, how far away can another “malaise” speech be?

Exit meme: