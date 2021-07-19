Two more Texas Dems down [updated]

We learned via Twitter last night that two more of the Texas Democrats who fled from Austin to Washington have contracted Covid-19. That brings the number to five out of a group of “nearly 60” (per the Austin American-Statesman here).

Putting the press release below together with Saturday’s previous release, we are advised that the Texas Five were all fully vaccinated — this at a time when the Biden administration is seeking to overcome vaccine “hesitancy” (forgive me) and censor vaccine “misinformation” (according to Ms. Misinformation herself).

I am a cynical guy. I hear the clock striking 13. “Oh, what a tangled web we weave…”

Either the vaccines have proved remarkably ineffective or someone is lying. It appears to me that the news stories are simply regurgitating the press releases.

Further digging is warranted. This past May, for example, the Texas press reported “Some Texas lawmakers keep COVID-19 vaccine status quiet while crafting health policy.”

I doubt that the press releases should be taken at face value. I would guess the Texas Dems’ press spokesman or the Dems themselves are lying about vaccination status to mitigate the the comic fiasco their delegation has created.

If the spokesman is playing it straight, however, the vaccines must be less effective than they are cracked up to be. In that case it would be time to check in with Alex Berenson on here (on Twitter) or here (on Substack) and perhaps even Ms. Misinformation herself for a comment.

UPDATE: I asked Healthy Skeptic’s Kevin Roche for a comment on this story. Kevin has a take that should be added to the mix: “Given the oversensitivity of PCR tests, and the fact that vaccines don’t prevent exposure so that anyone could have virus fragments in his upper respiratory tract, I am not surprised that a lot of vaxed people will test positive, but be unlikely to really be infected.”