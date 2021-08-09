Posted on August 9, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Biden Administration

How to Influence a Generation?

The Biden administration apparently has enlisted young Tik Tokers to promote covid vaccination to America’s youth. Biden’s people evidently consider this video to be good publicity. God help us. Watch for the cameo appearance by Jen Psaki:

STEVE adds: In other news, Obamacare’s famous poster child “Pajamaboy” re-registered as a Republican today, out of sheer embarrassment.

