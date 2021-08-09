How to Influence a Generation?

The Biden administration apparently has enlisted young Tik Tokers to promote covid vaccination to America’s youth. Biden’s people evidently consider this video to be good publicity. God help us. Watch for the cameo appearance by Jen Psaki:

The White House is enlisting Gen-Z influencers to promote vaccinations and it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/afrFw9MrWq — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 9, 2021

STEVE adds: In other news, Obamacare’s famous poster child “Pajamaboy” re-registered as a Republican today, out of sheer embarrassment.