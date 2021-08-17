Slow Joe passes the buck

When President Biden acknowledged in his speech on the abject disgrace in Afghanistan that the buck stops with him, he proceeded to pass the buck several times over. It’s like when he declares “Not a joke.” It’s a joke. Actually, the “Not a joke” rule applies to the speech as well. It’s a joke.

Biden troubled himself to take a few minutes out of his vacation to come down to the East Room of the White House, stare vacantly into the teleprompter, and simulate humanity. Politico accurately sussed out the talking points that were rehearsed in the speech. They are mostly of the self-refuting variety. In the case of “the buck stops” with him, the text itself refutes it. He omitted only to pass the buck to the alignment of the planets.

It isn’t subtle or funny or clever. It is a maneuver that only aggravates the disgrace into which he has steered the United States. As in the dissolution of our southern border, we must be shielded from the sight or instructed not to believe our lyin’ eyes.

All is proceeding as planned. Baghdad Bob has come to the White House, the Department of State, and the Department of Defense. The spirit of Baghdad Bob pervades every corner of the Biden administration.