President Biden is responsible for the epic disaster that is still unfolding in Afghanistan — “the consequences of which will travel far with us along our road,” to borrow Churchill’s formulation. President Biden, his administration, and our military leadership should be held to account.

None of them has yet responded substantively to inquiries about what we have left behind in the way of equipment. “We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters last week.

Over the weekend The Times (UK) has published the graphic in the tweet below. It accompanies the Times story here (behind the Times paywall).

Roger Kimball comments in “What we left behind in Afghanistan” and Victor Davis Hanson comments in “Our Afghan nightmare: Tanks for nothing.”. The nightmare is multifaceted. The graphic only captures one (enormous) dimension.