Did he lie or did it slip his mind?

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last month, President Biden denied ever having received military advice to maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan — not that he recalled, anyway. The generals who testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday wanted it to be known that the debacle in Afghanistan was not their fault. It was Biden’s. They had recommended the maintenance of 2,500 troops in the interest of stability. Paul Mirengoff noted their testimony and commented in real time yesterday.

Secretary Austin, Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley, and Centcom Commander Mckenzie all but cried out the old Freddie Prinze catchphrase “It’s not my job!” For good measure, Milley added that the evacuation represented “a logistical success but a strategic failure.” He wasn’t responsible for the strategy.

The New York Post puts the story on its cover this morning to flag the editorial “Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan” along with Michael Goodwin’s column “Tragic cost of Biden’s Afghanistan lies.” Following up on the testimony yesterday afternoon, the psychedelic Jen Psaki performed the obligatory gaslighting.

So did Biden lie or did he forget? When Biden told Stephanopoulos “No, no one said that to me that I can recall,” I thought he was lying then and still do now. Given his diminished mental capacity, however, he might have a case. Maybe it just slipped his mind.

Video via Thaleigha Rampesad/Washington Free Beacon.