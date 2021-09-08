Poll: Biden below water in seven key congressional districts

We’ve discussed the fact that Joe Biden’s approval rating is sinking in national surveys. John Fund points us to what might be an even more relevant survey of Biden’s approval — one that polled seven key House districts, each represented by a Democrat.

Biden fares little better in these jurisdictions than he does nationally. He’s underwater in all of them, and by seven points on average:

The American Action Network, a GOP-linked group, conducted its own surveys in seven key marginal congressional districts currently held by Democrats. They range from a suburban Detroit district to a seat in California’s Central Valley. In each of the seven districts, Biden’s approval rating is below 50 percent in both foreign policy and in handling of the economy. Republicans lead the generic ballot in the districts by an average six percentage points, and most importantly, by an average of nearly 20 points, those surveyed said that they viewed the Democratic $3.5 trillion spending plan as unnecessary and wasteful.

Fund concludes:

Since a president’s approval numbers track closely with his party’s vote in the midterm elections, the results should make Democrats question the wisdom of following Speaker Nancy Pelosi in support of the Bernie-Biden Budget-Buster Bill.

But even if Democrats in swing districts were to balk at that legislation, voters in these districts, and others I assume, would likely question the wisdom of electing members of a party whose leader has been so determined to push such a bill through.