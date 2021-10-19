Derek Chauvin finds a lawyer

I wrote here (October 6) and here (October 7) about former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin’s lack of legal representation on appeal of his conviction of George Floyd’s murder. Chauvin continues to be represented by Eric Nelson in the federal civil rights prosecution brought by the Department of Justice, but Nelson’s representation has terminated in the state court case that convulsed the Twin Cities.

I summoned the spirit of Clarence Darrow in putting out the call for an attorney to represent Chauvin. Chauvin has at least one winning issue on appeal — the third-degree murder conviction should be set aside under the Minnesota Supreme Court ruling in the Noor case — and several bona fide issues, to say the least. It seemed to me a disgrace to the profession that Chauvin go without counsel on appeal, especially while the prosecution required the efforts of at least three law firms that contributed lawyers and services at trial.

Minneapolis attorney Bill Mohrman has answered the call. Bill is a founding partner of Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson as well as a former colleague and old friend. On Friday Bill filed a notice in the Minnesota Court of Appeals indicating that he has undertaken the representation of Chauvin on the appeal of his conviction.