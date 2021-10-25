Posted on October 25, 2021 by Steven Hayward in Climate, Energy Policy

Feel Good Story of the Day

Headlines like this from today’s Wall Street Journal make me smile and rush off to check on my fossil-fuel-heavy stock portfolio:

A surge in energy stocks is challenging climate-conscious money managers who beat the market for years when the sector struggled but are now missing out on Wall Street’s hottest trade.

The S&P 500 energy sector has rebounded 54% this year, outpacing the broad index’s 21% climb and leading the second-best performing group by about 16 percentage points. . . Investors who for years could easily eschew companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. or Chevron Corp. must choose whether the possibility of rosy returns outweighs their climate considerations. . .

The percentage of fund managers holding a larger position in energy stocks than the benchmarks they track recently hit its highest level since 2012 in a monthly Bank of America Corp. survey.

The old oil, gas, and coal stocks that all right-minded people are supposedly divesting from remind me of tobacco stocks in the late 1990s. If you bought them then, you made a killing. Reminder—if the energy forecast for the next 30 years from the best energy forecasters turns out like this, then you’ll make a lot of money in traditional “brown” energy:

And concerning this climate question about getting to zero carbon emissions—if only there was a technology that delivered lots of 24/7 dispatchable electricity with no carbon. . .

