Getting minds right at Yale: In their own words

I asked second-year Yale Law School student Trent Colbert for copies of the documents that are quoted in the stories on his “get your mind right” experience with the school authorities. Trent kindly provided screenshots of the documents. I have typed them out below:

• Unsent apology drafted by Yaseen Eldik for Trent sent to him by Eldik on September 16 at 3:31 p.m.

Dear BLSA leaders, I write to sincerely apologize to you for any harm, trauma, or upset my email caused. I had a conversation with Yaseen and Dean Cosgrove earlier and they helped to educate me on why my email was racially insensitive and classist. I had no idea that I was writing an email that was perpetuating harmful stereotypes or could even be interpreted as anti-Black. I don’t want to cause any additional stress by writing this email, but I do want you to know that I am here if you would like to speak with me. I know I must learn more and grow. And I will actively educate myself so I could do better.

• Statement emailed by Dean Ellen Cosgrove to all YLS second-year students on September 16 at 8:13 p.m.

Dear 2Ls, We understand that an invitation was recently circulated containing pejorative and racist language. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. As the Law Schoo’s Discrimination and Harassment Coordinators, we are working on addressing this. If anyone has concerns they [sic] would like to discuss further, please reach out to us. Ellen Cosgrove (she, they)

Associate Dean Yaseen Eldik (he, they)

Director of Student Affairs for DEI

• Statement by YLS Dean Heather Gerken this morning (conforming to the low standards of accuracy and credibility demonstrated by YLS in this matter — this fish is rotting from the head).

• Message sent by my Dartmouth classmate Owen Hughes to Dean Gerken this morning, complete with Power Line link:

I am YLS ‘77. I have watched with increasing disquiet and embarrassment over the years as the virus of identity politics and intersectional victimhood has ravaged the school; but this is a whole new level of oppressive stupidity. Congratulations. https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/10/getting-minds-right-at-yale-contd.php

I may have to call on Owen to help me in the drafting of the apology Yale owes to Trent Colbert.