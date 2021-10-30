“Passing” In the 21st Century

A central tenet of Critical Race Theory is that America’s institutions are “systemically” rigged to favor white people. POCs just can’t catch up, no matter what they do. Of course, if that were true it would be hard to explain why whites rank only 17th in median income, trailing such allegedly oppressed groups as Lebanese, Iranian, Pakistani, Syrian, Ghanian and Nigerian Americans, as well, of course, as Indian-Americans, whose median income is close to double that of whites. But devotees of Critical Race Theory have never worried much about facts.

Then, too, we have the phenomenon of whites pretending to be people of color. If it is a crippling drawback to be Native American, why did Elizabeth Warren pretend to be one? Everyone knows the answer to that question–affirmative action–but somehow, it is improper to mention it in polite society. Everyone who applies for anything knows that it is a help, not a hindrance, to be a minority. Or, in more up-to-date jargon–I’m not kidding–to have been “minoritized.”

Apparently a lot of whites, pursuing their rational self-interest, have followed in Warren’s footsteps. What makes this tweet funny is Ibram Henry Rogers’ Ibram X. Kendi’s failure to realize that the statistics he tweeted destroy the entire basis of the fraudulent theory that has earned him millions:

Kendi deleted this tweet after a bunch of people pointed out it undermines his whole worldview that the US is an incredibly racist country where the system is rigged exclusively for White people. pic.twitter.com/eGY8idK8KM — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 29, 2021



I will conclude with an incident from some years ago: a high school senior applied to an elite college and checked the box on his application stating that he was African-American. He was admitted. The college asked him for a photograph to include in their freshman Facebook–the good old days!–and he sent one in. The school responded by revoking the student’s acceptance on the ground that he had committed fraud. The boy’s skin was white. But, he responded, my father emigrated to the U.S. from South Africa, so I really am an African-American. The school’s response: That’s not what we meant.

The affirmative action regime has been hopelessly corrupt for 50 years, and in its current iteration, fueled by Critical Race Theory, it is not just corrupt but incredibly destructive.