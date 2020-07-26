Worst. White. Supremacists.Ever.

The Democratic Party platform has been published in draft form, and it is a beauty. An openly racist document, it is largely an attack on white people. The platform mentions whites or whiteness 15 times, never in a positive light. I want to focus on just one of those references to alleged white supremacy:

Median incomes are lower and poverty rates are higher for Black Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, and some Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, compared to median white households.

But wait! Notice how they tried to slip that one by you: “some Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.” Why only “some,” in a land defined by white supremacy? There is, of course, a story here, one that the Democrats will never tell. These are how various ethnic groups ranked by median household income in the 2018 census. Whites come in 17th:

Just about every Asian-American group outearns whites; the median Indian-American household earns nearly twice as much as the median white household. How did we white supremacists, thoroughly in control of a racist society as the Democrats say we are, let that happen? And it is not only the stereotypically successful Asian groups that out-earn whites. Americans of Lebanese, Turkish, Iranian, Pakistani, Filipino–the list goes on and on–all make more money than whites. Then there are the Africans–Ghanian and Nigerian Americans earn more than whites, too. How can that happen in the land where black lives supposedly don’t matter?

The Democrats are right to focus on median income as a basic indicator of well-being, but they have to lie about the statistics. They can’t face the reality that America is a land of opportunity, and there is nothing standing in the way of people of any ethnicity succeeding in the most fundamental way: making money.

If the United States were really a white supremacist society, as the Democrats claim, the facts would be very different. Whites incomes would dwarf non-white incomes. That obviously is not the case, which demonstrates that America is not a racist or white supremacist society. The Democrats are wrong. It is hard to see why voters would entrust with power a party that falsely slanders its own country.