There must a Robert Ludlum series lurking in the saga of OCC Comptroller nominee Saule Omarova. One installment of the series would be The Omarova Thesis — the thesis she wrote at Moscow State University on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship: “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in The Capital.” It must have been a good one — so good that she has scrubbed it from her current résumé.

Chuck Ross reports on the mysterious disappearance of Omarova’s thesis in the Free Beacon story “Biden Banking Nominee Scrubs Karl Marx Paper From Résumé.” Ross adds that “the paper was not disclosed on the version of the résumé reported last month by the Washington Free Beacon.” Senator Toomey has now asked Omarova about the mysterious disappearance of the item from her résumé and requested a copy.

Senator Toomey “noted that presidential nominees are required to submit all copies of their published writings,” but Omarovia has not responded to questions about the thesis or the revision to her résumé. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is also maintaining radio silence.

The OCC is the chief regulator of national banks. The Wall Street Journal flagged Omarova’s nomination to the office of Comptroller of the OCC here. John wrote about Omarova here. She wants to end banking as we know it and make a name for herself as the Krazee Eyez Killah of federal regulation.