Washington Post Lays an Egg

The fact that U.S. rivals, including Russia and China, are among those leading global engagement with newly empowered militant leaders in Kabul, and that Washington has been unable to secure Taliban commitments on key issues including women’s rights, underscores the geopolitical shift set in motion by the American exit. . .

The recent events are a sign of changing dynamics after two decades in which the United States, with its troop presence and massive monetary investments, was the undisputed diplomatic leader on global diplomacy related to Afghanistan.