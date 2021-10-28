Washington Post Lays an Egg

I have found it—the single dumbest Washington Post headline and news story ever (and that’s saying something):
And with each passing week, the country’s new Taliban leaders provide additional clues about how they intend to govern.
The fact that U.S. rivals, including Russia and China, are among those leading global engagement with newly empowered militant leaders in Kabul, and that Washington has been unable to secure Taliban commitments on key issues including women’s rights, underscores the geopolitical shift set in motion by the American exit. . .
The recent events are a sign of changing dynamics after two decades in which the United States, with its troop presence and massive monetary investments, was the undisputed diplomatic leader on global diplomacy related to Afghanistan.
The author of this profundity, Missy Ryan, has a BA in English from Georgetown, and a master’s in public policy from Harvard. Ah, the benefits of a contemporary college education.
Tomorrow in the Post: “Residents Startled to Discover Sun Rises in the East.”