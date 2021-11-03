After last night

A few thoughts, observations, and impressions on results as they stand at the moment the morning after election day in Virginia and New Jersey:

• The Virginia gubernatorial race was close — according to the most recent New York Times update this morning, the margin is now is 67,000 votes or 2.1 percent out of nearly 3.3 million votes — Glenn Youngkin appears to have beaten Terry McAuliffe beyond the margin of fraud.

• Has Fox News called the race yet? Every media outlet that calls races preceded Fox News in calling the race for Youngkin.

• Republicans lead the Virginia lieutenant governor and attorney general races as well. The results in those races are even narrower than in the gubernatorial race. Those races have not been called. The results posted here by the Virginia Department of Elections reflect results as of 2:25 a.m.

• Winsome Sears is the Republican lieutenant governor candidate. She holds a 57,000 vote lead (just over 1.7 percent). Jason Miyares is the Republican attorney general candidate. He holds a 34,500 vote lead (just over 1 percent). Democrats lost ground in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrats held a 55-45 majority going into the election. Republicans appear to have retaken the majority, though it may turn out to be a 50-50 split.

• Of the candidates who spoke last night, Sears was the one who said what I wanted most to hear. She is a Jamaican immigrant, a Marine veteran, a gun rights advocate. Listening to her speak, I thought a star is born. How did the Democrats’ brigade of racist hoaxers overlook her?

Lieutenant Governor Elect Winsome Sears: "There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came…In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life." pic.twitter.com/NoJJc6qxBe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

• The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher made the related media point on Twitter.

Shouldn't media be all over a black woman who immigrated from Jamaica, served in the Marines, has a Masters degree, ran a homeless women's shelter, raised 3 kids, and is now running to be the highest ranking minority woman gov't official in Virginia history? Winsome Sears: pic.twitter.com/ePseTRJn93 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 25, 2021

• Tying his campaign to powerful local issues, Glenn Youngkin ran a perfect race. Letting voters know the contempt he has for their concerns, Terry McAuliffe achieved perfection of another kind. He committed a perfect gaffe in which he let parents concerned about the eduction of their children know of the contempt in which he holds them.

• Youngkin’s victory is in part attributable to the catastrophes of the Biden regime. Steve Hayward anticipated the contribution of larger forces to the outcome in his New York Post column “Virginia goes right every time DC goes too far left.”

• McAuliffe recruited the leading figures in the Democratic establishment to come out on his behalf. He called on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, James Clyburn, Stacy Abrams, and teachers’ union honcho Randi Weingarten to stir Democrats. They succeeded in turning the race into a referendum on the Biden regime as well.

• The McAuliffe and Youngkin gubernatorial campaigns seem to me to have revealed the essential character of the candidates, to Younkin’s advantage. What a contrast.

• With the racist hoaxers who sought to tar Youngkin — forgive the cliché — Democrats played the race card from the bottom of the deck. The collusion with the McAuliffe campaign strikes me as obvious, but no major news outlet is interested in pursuing it. The collusion reminded me of Rathergate.

• As I write the New Jersey gubernatorial race is essentially tied. The New York Times has Republican Jack Ciattarelli leading incumbent Phil Murphy by about 1,200 votes or 0.05 percent with 88 percent of the vote counted. Suffice it to say that Ciattarelli’s margin is not beyond the margin of fraud, but what an astounding result. The race was on no one’s radar. It remind me of Christine Whitman’s near victory against incumbent Senator Bill Bradley in 1990. No one saw that coming either.

• The Republican wave even extended to Long Island. “Bail reform” was the cause.

• Back to Virginia: we should not forget the racist hoaxers and their sponsors, known and unknown.

BREAKING: Terry McAuliffe announces recount team pic.twitter.com/mNyvMRLuz1 — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) November 3, 2021

• There is a rebellion brewing. Will the results last night prompt any sober second thoughts from Biden and other Democrats who have gone all in on the socialist agenda and the dissolution of our southern border? To the extent that Biden is actually capable of thought, one would think so.