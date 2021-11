How bad must things be going at the White House that the press secretary puts out a tweet like this on a Sunday evening?

Maybe because Kamala’s rambling word salad in response to a sensible question about inflation, in which she embraces the “wet sidewalks cause rain” theory of inflation (“the price of bread and gas are going up”), is beyond cringe:

Chaser—The Veep has the mark of Klain to go with Psaki:

UPDATE: Maybe this has something to do with it:

When you’ve lost CNN. . .