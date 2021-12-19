Anthony Fauci, Political Thug

Recently disclosed emails show how political hack Anthony Fauci was enlisted to bully scientific voices on the coronavirus into silence:

New emails released by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request revealed that last year, outgoing National Institutes of Health Dir. Dr. Francis Collins instructed Dr. Anthony Fauci to carry out a “quick and devastating” takedown of The Great Barrington Declaration, a document authored by experts who advocated for herd immunity to stop the pandemic, and “focused protection” for the most vulnerable populations over universal lockdowns.

With hindsight, the tens of thousands of medical professionals who signed the Great Barrington Declaration were plainly right, and Fauci and Collins were wrong.

In an email to Fauci dated Oct. 8, 2020, Collins vilified the Great Barrington Declaration as the work of “three fringe epidemiologists” that “seems to be getting a lot of attention.” “There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises,” Collins told Fauci. “I don’t see anything like that online yet – is it underway?”

This is what the Great Barrington Declaration said:

According to the declaration, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health” that will lead to “greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.” “Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed,” states the declaration. “As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls,” the declaration continues. “We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity … Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.”

The Declaration represented common sense, unlike the unscientific hysteria that Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden, among others, chose to promote. Thus, it and its authors had to be destroyed. Within a week after getting the email from Collins, Fauci denounced a caricatured version of the Barrington Declaration as “nonsense” and “dangerous.”

The original authors of the Declaration were Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard. Dr. Bhattacharya tweeted in response to the FOIA revelations:

So now I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government. Discussion and engagement would have been a better path. pic.twitter.com/p5tqigdRgg — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 17, 2021



Of course, “discussion and engagement” represent the scientific method, with which Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins and the federal bureaucracy in general are evidently unfamiliar. We are all suffering the consequences of their anti-scientific, political agenda. Democratic Party politicians like Andy Cuomo and Tim Walz listened to Anthony Fauci and ignored the Barrington group’s plea to prioritize the safety of elderly people in congregate care settings, with the result that many thousands of senior citizens died needlessly.

Is Anthony Fauci the most inept, politicized bureaucrat in American history? That is a very high bar, but he is certainly a contender.