Crime Comes to the Suburbs [Updated]

Edina is one of Minneapolis’s wealthiest suburbs. At one time, its public school system was considered to be among America’s best. Formerly a quintessential Republican suburb, Edina has trended Democratic in recent cycles and is now considered a firmly Democratic town.

But that may be about to change. Historically, Edina’s desirability was due largely to its proximity to downtown Minneapolis. But bordering on Minneapolis is no longer a virtue. The violent crime wave that has wracked Minneapolis since the George Floyd riots has come to Edina. Alpha News tells the story of the crime that rocked the tony suburb:

The suspects are 16-year-old Kanye Hardiman, 17-year-old Cayden Whitmore and 17-year-old Vance Chatman — all of whom are from Minneapolis and face first-degree carjacking-related charges.

Edina’s public schools enthusiastically teach the doctrines of Critical Race Theory, but it is one thing to philosophize about white privilege and another to be carjacked at your local grocery store.

“[At about] 5:00 p.m., the white SUV next went to an Edina grocery store.

This is the Edina Lunds & Byerlys store, one of the country’s top grocery chains.

“There, the SUV pulled into a parking spot next to an adult female victim who was sitting inside her vehicle,” according to an account of events from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Next, “Hardiman and Chatman proceeded to enter the female victim’s passenger’s side doors — one in the front and the back.” Bystanders intervened, one was bitten and they were not effective in extracting the criminals from the woman’s vehicle. The accused criminals successfully took control. “Chatman eventually put the female victim’s vehicle in reverse as he tried to flee the scene,” the attorney’s office reports. However, he was not able to make a clean getaway. Instead, “he struck another male victim in the head with the driver’s side door as he accelerated backwards, and ran over the male victim’s legs.” Meanwhile, the woman “was still entangled by her seat belt and was dragged through the parking lot as her vehicle was being driven by Chatman.”

What a nightmare! Suburban housewife goes shopping at an elite grocery store and gets carjacked.

The violence finally stopped when “a witness, who has a permit to carry a firearm, intervened and pulled out a gun.” This caused the criminals to flee.

Liberal voters in suburbs like Edina hate guns, but thank goodness for this permit holder.

This was not Edina’s only recent carjacking:

This is not the only violent carjacking to occur in Edina this month. On Christmas Eve, a vehicle was taken “by force,” according to the police, outside the Galleria — an upscale mall known for its wide selection of luxury goods.

The Galleria is Minnesota’s most exclusive shopping mall. Residents of Edina are furious about the crime that has beset their community.

Edina leadership is aware of their new crime problem. Mayor Jim Hovland said that his suburb’s “residents have become angry and fearful.”

Appropriately so. A public meeting on crime at the Edina Country Club reportedly drew a crowd of 300.

Black Lives Matter signs have been everywhere in Edina, and I suspect that if a vote had been taken on whether the Minneapolis Police Department should be defunded, it would have passed easily. But that was then, and this is now. When housewives in your suburb are being carjacked and subjected to violent assault, reality begins and leftist bulls*** ends.

2022 promises to be a great year for conservatives and Republicans, in considerable part because of the Democratic Party’s essentially pro-crime posture. If violent crime threatens your community, you know whom to turn to, and it isn’t the Democrats. Edina is just one of many suburbs that have trended Democratic in recent cycles when little was perceived as being at stake, but are poised to turn back to the right now that they are actually under threat.

UPDATE: This comes from one of Minneapolis’s richest neighborhoods, close to the Edina border. Esme Murphy is a local television personality, a staunch liberal who has been mugged by reality:

Heartsick that Bryn Mawr Market in Mpls was robbed & a clerk was shot & pistol whipped. Thank God, the clerk will survive. This wave of violence is a dagger to the souls of people who make our communities so special. This is a wonderful store & I will be shopping there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nhf9OBFLaz — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) December 29, 2021



Reality continues to intrude on liberal fantasies.