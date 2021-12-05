Found: Stupidest Climate Change Headline Ever

Just 1% of albatrosses separate after choosing their life partner – much lower than the human divorce rate in the UK. “Monogamy and long-term bonds is very common for them,” says Francesco Ventura, researcher at the University of Lisbon and co-author of the study. But in the years covered by the study with warmer water temperatures, up to 8% of albatross couples split up.

Like humans, albatrosses also have an awkward growing-up phase, trying (and sometimes failing) to figure out the best way to get into a relationship. . .

The study says “environmentally-driven divorce may be an overlooked consequence” of climate change.

