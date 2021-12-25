Joe Biden agrees: “Let’s go Brandon”

I didn’t know the annual White House NORAD Santa tracking call was a thing, but it made news yesterday. A mischievous caller made it through to President Biden. “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon,” the caller said as he signed off (video below).

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden said cheerily responded.

The New York Post drily notes: “It was unclear from Biden’s reaction if he knew what the phrase meant.” No such lack of clarity applies to Dr. Jill Biden.

Video of the call can also be viewed on Twitter from the other side of the call. It displays the caller pulling off his prank. I wonder if the FBI is on the case. Surely this cannot stand.