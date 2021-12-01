Kamala Harris to DOJ: Hands off black supremacists

Leftists like Kamala Harris want us to believe that white supremacism is a major threat to America. What about black supremacism? To Harris and the left, it’s a myth, and worrying about it is racist.

Daniel Greenfield at FrontPage has the details on Harris’ quest to render black supremacism a non-concept and to bar the Department of Justice from preventing terrorism by black supremacists:

Two years ago, Senator Kamala Harris, along with Senator Cory Booker and six other Democrat Senate members, attacked the Justice Department for monitoring black supremacists. The politicians signed a letter falsely claiming that black identity extremists was “a fabricated term based on a faulty assessment of a small number of isolated incidents”. And they argued that monitoring black racists was racist. . . . Kamala had joined a crusade by Senator Cory Booker to pressure the FBI to eliminate the black identity extremists category and stop tracking terror attacks by black supremacists.

Harris’ argument makes no sense. Even if black supremacists have generated only “a small number of isolated incidents,” the term isn’t “fabricated.” It refers to the hateful ideology adhered to by the (allegedly) small number of the perpetrators of these incidents. And even a small number of racist black extremists can cause havoc and kill a goodly number of innocent people. How many terrorists did it take to pull off 9/11?

Furthermore, the number of black supremacists probably isn’t all that small. Their ideology is widespread. Kristen Clarke, the current Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights was a black supremacist in college and, as such, was part of a movement, not a “lone wolf.”

Greenfield goes on to describe some of the terrorist acts committed by black supremacists:

Later that same year [the one in which Harris pressured the FBI to stop tracking terrorist attacks by black supremacist], two devotees of the Black Hebrew Israelite hate group, a racist and antisemitic cult, opened fire at a Kosher market in Jersey City. The black supremacist terror attack killed the store owner, an employee, and a customer. An unexploded bomb in their van could have killed people a distance of five football fields away. Another Black Hebrew Israelite terrorist attacker went on to attack a Monsey synagogue during Chanukah, slashing worshipers with a machete, wounding 4 and killing one. A 72-year-old Chassidic Jew who had been born in Hungary after the Holocaust tried to fight him off with his cane. The black supremacist killer smashed in his skull with a machete. Tragedy was averted in North Carolina when the Black Hebrew Israelite attacker, who had been lying in wait behind the house, grappled with the husband while the wife returned to the house, got a gun, and opened fire, forcing the would-be killer to run for his life.

There’s also Darrell Brooks, perpetrator of the massacre of innocents in Waukesha, Wisconsin:

[He] had previously posted a variation of the. . .Black Hebrew Israelite meme claiming that Hitler was killing Jews to support the black supremacists.

If the FBI is going to concern itself with preventing and tracking hate crimes committed by white supremacists, it should also concern itself with preventing and tracking hate crimes committed by black supremacists, like the ones described above.

But Harris, Booker, and Democrats in general are ideologically precluded from even acknowledging that there’s such a thing as black supremacism or racism. Their goal is to hide evidence of its existence.

The mainstream media shares that goal, which is why we read about “an SUV” crashing into and killing parade participants, not a black racist, or even any sort of human driver, deliberately doing so.

The behavior of Harris, Booker, and company makes sense if “black lives matter” means that only black lives matter. If all lives matter, the FBI should concern itself with the obvious threat black supremacism continues to pose to non-blacks. But Kamala Harris won’t hear of it.