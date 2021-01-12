Joe Biden’s racist civil rights nominee, Part One

Kristen Clarke is Joe Biden’s choice to head the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. But Biden probably doesn’t know Clarke, so in a sense she is the choice of the radical BLM crowd, which demanded a similarly radical pick in exchange for Biden having had the audacity to pick a White male to run the DOJ. It’s no coincidence that Al Sharpton was quick to praise the selection of Clarke.

It turns out, however, that Clarke has a history of racism and anti-Semitism. As a student at Harvard, where she was president of the Black Students Association, she presented her views on the alleged genetic differences between blacks and whites to the school newspaper (The Harvard Crimson).

Clarke claimed that blacks have “superior physical and mental abilities.” In support of this contention she cited the following:

One: Dr Richard King reveals that the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin, which is essential for its operation. Two: Black infants sit, crawl and walk sooner than whites. Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin — that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities. Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites. Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.

Among Whites, Clarke held Jews in particular contempt. She endorsed an anti-Semitic professor, Tony Martin, author of the book, The Jewish Onslaught: Dispatches from the Wellesley Battlefront.

Clarke invited Martin to speak at Harvard. In his address, Martin excoriated Jews and Judaism. He trashed the Torah, the Talmud, and the writings of Maimonides as being racist texts. He claimed that Jews were the first people to develop racist theories. “There was a Jewish monopoly over Blacks being cursed,” he said.

What was Clarke’s reaction? According to a report by The Harvard Crimson, she stated, “Professor Martin is an intelligent, well versed Black intellectual who bases his information of indisputable fact.”

For Sharpton, Clarke’s racism and anti-Semitism are features, not bugs. We’ll see whether the Biden administration and/or Senate Democrats concur.

Watch Tucker Carlson lay all of this out:

