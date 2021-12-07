Kamala, On the Job!

Amidst the terrible beating Vice President Kamala Harris is taking in the media right now, the Democratic National Committee wants you to know that she’s doing very important work on crucial issues at the top of the public’s mind. Or so declares this press release from the DNC today:

Significant that this comes from the DNC and not the White House. Also: Harris “continues” to lead on this issue?? She had this job all along, and we’re just now hearing about it? You can hear Biden now: “Heck of a job, Kamala!”

It’s as if the George H.W. Bush Administration had put out a note after Dan Quayle’s “potatoe” gaffe that Quayle was being put in charge of the National Spelling Bee.