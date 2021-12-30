The Guardian “cancels” J.K. Rowling as person of the year

On December 15, the Guardian, a lefty British newspaper, ran a “person of the year” contest. The paper asked: “Time Magazine chose billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk – but who would be your choice?”

The Daily Wire reports that J.K. Rowling quickly emerged as the runaway leader in the poll. Whereupon the voting form disappeared, as did the results. A message in small print stated: “This form has been deactivated and is closed to any further submissions.”

Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, steadfastly refuses to deny the reality of biological sex. This makes her an arch-villain in the eyes of certain precincts of the woke left, some of whose adherents have published her home address on social media and threatened her with serious bodily harm.

The Guardian apparently has so far provided no explanation for why it took its poll down. The most likely reason is that it didn’t like the result, but maybe there’s a more innocent explanation.

What I find most interesting about this story is that, on the face of it at least, Guardian readers, a left-leaning lot, were in the process of voting Rowling their person of the year. Perhaps, though, non-readers got wind of the poll and were responsible for the overwhelming degree of Rowling’s support.

Even if they were, that wouldn’t justify taking the poll down. And if they weren’t, it shows a well-deserved backlash, even on the left, to the excesses of the transgender rights movement.