The Manchin manifestation

FOX News has posted the video of Bret Baeir’s FOX News Sunday interview with Senator Manchin this morning on YouTube. I have embedded it below.

Senator Manchin made news with his announcement that he is opposed to the Bummer Beyond Belief bill that is the repository of the Democrats’ socialist hopes and utopian dreams. His making the announcement on FOX News — making big news on FOX News — just makes it that much sweeter.

Power Line readers don’t have to be persuaded that the deader the bill is the better it is for the United States of America. The deader the better. Lest there be any doubt, consider the characteristically thoughtful take of Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar (below).

To drive my own point home, consider that Omar repeated her take on Manchin for the equally thoughtful MSNBC viewers and tweeted out the video via Senator Bernie Sanders. I hope it’s not possible to overdose on Schadenfreude.

The psychedelic Jen Psaki responded on behalf of the Biden administration. She all but called Manchin a liar in the statement issued here. As I was saying about Schadenfreude

Democrats talk to each other through Politico. Take in more of the intraparty action in this Burgess Everett/Jonathan Lemire story and in this Ryan Lizza/Rachael Bade Playbook installment.

Brian Riedl reveals no Schadenfreude. He assesses the situation with a certain detachment and contributes to my own enjoyment of the scene.

Final point. We know where the press is on this, but you can hear it in this clip featuring Politico’s Rachael Bade. It’s almost funny. Say it’s so, Joe!

