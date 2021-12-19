The Manchin manifestation

FOX News has posted the video of Bret Baeir’s FOX News Sunday interview with Senator Manchin this morning on YouTube. I have embedded it below.

Senator Manchin made news with his announcement that he is opposed to the Bummer Beyond Belief bill that is the repository of the Democrats’ socialist hopes and utopian dreams. His making the announcement on FOX News — making big news on FOX News — just makes it that much sweeter.

Power Line readers don’t have to be persuaded that the deader the bill is the better it is for the United States of America. The deader the better. Lest there be any doubt, consider the characteristically thoughtful take of Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar (below).

Let’s be clear: Manchin’s excuse is bullshit. The people of West Virginia would directly benefit from childcare, pre-Medicare expansion, and long term care, just like Minnesotans. This is exactly what we warned would happen if we separated Build Back Better from infrastructure. https://t.co/dhzcSk0qUV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2021

To drive my own point home, consider that Omar repeated her take on Manchin for the equally thoughtful MSNBC viewers and tweeted out the video via Senator Bernie Sanders. I hope it’s not possible to overdose on Schadenfreude.

"We all knew that Senator Manchin couldn't be trusted. The excuses that he just made, I think, are complete bullshit." @IlhanMN to @AliVelshi pic.twitter.com/qFQmqr1Wui — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 19, 2021

The psychedelic Jen Psaki responded on behalf of the Biden administration. She all but called Manchin a liar in the statement issued here. As I was saying about Schadenfreude…

Democrats talk to each other through Politico. Take in more of the intraparty action in this Burgess Everett/Jonathan Lemire story and in this Ryan Lizza/Rachael Bade Playbook installment.

Brian Riedl reveals no Schadenfreude. He assesses the situation with a certain detachment and contributes to my own enjoyment of the scene.

1) Manchin didn't "reverse" his position on BBB, he's been shouting it for months. His colleagues just didn't take his concerns seriously. 2) This snarky White House statement is not going to win him over. These people are not good at politics. https://t.co/pW9F5ZftC3 — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) December 19, 2021

Final point. We know where the press is on this, but you can hear it in this clip featuring Politico’s Rachael Bade. It’s almost funny. Say it’s so, Joe!