Who’s In Favor of Looting?

Apple CEO Tim Cook, for one. This was his comment during the George Floyd riots that devastated the Uptown area of Minneapolis:

As it happens, Apple had a store only blocks away from the center of the George Floyd riots. The store was damaged during those riots.

Subsequently, in June 2021, Winston Boogie Smith fired at police officers who were closing in on him in the parking ramp for the development across the street from the Apple location and they returned fire, killing him. That triggered another round of rioting that devastated the heart of Uptown, once one of Minneapolis’s principal entertainment districts.

Now the whole area is pretty much shut down. This story includes a very partial list of businesses that have abandoned the now-desolate neighborhood. One that it doesn’t mention is Apple. Apple permanently closed its Uptown store in October 2020.

Like all the tech companies, Apple has a trendy left-wing culture. It is easy for its CEO to excuse riots as “grieving” in search of “justice.” But when it comes to operating a business in an area that is beset with riots and crime, Apple–like everyone else–wants no part of it.