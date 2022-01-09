Battle Lines Being Redrawn

This tweet is amusing and true:

I think we made out pretty well in the Taibbi/Greenwald for Kristol/Wilson trade. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 8, 2022



Liberals like Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have been welcomed by conservatives as allies on the issues that matter most, starting with free speech. I was going to add a further observation, which a commenter on the tweet above beat me to:

I'm willing to do a Cheney for Gabbard trade — H. Diamond (@iownmyownmind) January 9, 2022



Alan Dershowitz is another liberal who is rightly esteemed by conservatives as an ally where it counts the most.

Like other conservatives, I am grateful for the support we get from these liberals on issues like free speech, government overreach and the corruption of the liberal media. But this prompts a melancholy reflection: remember the good old days when the battle between liberals and conservatives was fought, more than anything else, over marginal income tax rates? Just 40 years ago, most Democrats believed in free speech and supported the Constitution.

Now, in contrast, we are fighting for our lives. Despite the clownishness of the Biden administration and the modern Left, the goalposts have moved a long way in their direction. Conservatives are being silenced on the most important information platforms, our Constitution is under overt attack, and the Democrats are a whisker away from making election integrity illegal.

For now, we obviously need to fight these life or death battles. But how long will it be before we return to the days when tax cuts and Social Security reform are the issues that divide the parties?