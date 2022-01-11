Did Fauci Start the Pandemic?

That is a deliberately provocative post title. I don’t actually think that Anthony Fauci is mostly responsible for the coronavirus, but I do think that 1) the U.S. government had stopped funding research that made viruses more lethal or more transmissible because such research was considered dangerous; 2) Dr. Fauci was the main driver behind a change in policy in 2017–a change that some of his superiors, at least, say they were unaware of–whereby U.S. taxpayer dollars resumed funding such research; 3) a company called EcoHealth Alliance got money from Fauci’s agency to collaborate with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on such research relating specifically to bat coronaviruses; and 4) in all probability, COVID-19 was created in the lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and escaped therefrom.

Now, Project Veritas has released a new video based on a memo by a Marine Corps major, reporting on the origins of the pandemic and our response thereto. Stacey Lennox at PJ Media summarizes the video’s conclusions:

The report Murphy generated after carefully reviewing the EcoHealth Alliance proposal makes four primary bombshell allegations, according to Project Veritas’ report:

Pause for a moment. I am a fan of Project Veritas, but my one criticism of that organization is that every single thing is a “bombshell.” In reality, some are, some aren’t. This one falls in between, I think.

* The SARS Cov-2 virus is the product of the research proposed by EcoHealth Alliance, conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and locations in the United States and funded by the NIH. It is a partially attenuated virus in the manipulation process that would eventually get aerosolized to become a vaccine for bats. * It is known that mRNA vaccines don’t work well because they are synthetic replications of the already synthetic spike protein. The synthetic spike protein in the vaccines causes the same ACE2 immune storm that the viral infection does in vulnerable individuals. * The EcoHealth proposal notes that ivermectin works against the virus the team planned on working with, SARSr-CoV. It inhibits viral replication and modulates the immune response. It also noted that hydroxychloroquine was a SARSr-CoV inhibitor and interferon was curative. * The unclassified files related to the proposal were concealed in classified files.

Here is the video. Draw your own conclusions: