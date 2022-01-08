Google Makes War on Climate Science

The most reliable record of we have of the Earth’s temperature is the satellite data maintained by Roy Spencer and John Christy at the University of Alabama Huntsville. The satellite data go back to 1979. Dr. Spencer has a web site that has come under attack by Google:

DrRoySpencer.com has been demonetized by Google for “unreliable and harmful claims”. This means I can no longer generate revenue to support the website using the Google Adsense program.

***

[A] few months ago Google announced they would be demonetizing climate skeptic websites. I was kind of hoping my content was mainstream enough to avoid being banned since: 1. I believe the climate system has warmed 2. I believe most of this warming is probably due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning Many of you know that I defend much of mainstream climate science, including climate modeling as an enterprise. Where I depart from the “mainstream” is how much warming has occurred, how much future warming can be expected, and what should be done about it from an energy policy perspective.

It is rather ironic that, in the name of climate science, Google has demonetized one of the principal sources of climate science. Dr. Spencer is philosophical about the whole thing:

For now I don’t plan on appealing the decision, because it’s not worth the aggravation. If you are considered a “climate skeptic” (whatever that means) Google has already said you are targeted for termination from their Adsense program. I can’t expect their liberal arts-educated “fact checkers” to understand the nuances of the global warming debate.

Meanwhile, this is what the satellite data tell us about atmospheric temperatures over the past 41 years:

For now, at least, Google isn’t prohibiting us from seeing the numbers.