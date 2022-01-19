Judge Magnuson: Covid trumps

In my post this morning on the imminent federal trial of the three Minneapolis police officers charged in the case of George Floyd, I mentioned the media restrictions imposed by Judge Paul Magnuson. Ballard Spahr attorney Leita Walker sent a five-page letter on behalf of 18 media clients (the Star Tribune, the New York Times, the AP, CBS, Fox, et al.) objecting to the restrictions directly to Judge Magnuson.

In her letter Leita asked Judge Magnuson to provide “the media unfettered access to the trial and the evidence it involves” and urged “the Court adjust plans for the trial.” Because the letter was not posted on the court’s electronic filing system, I asked Leita if she would forward a copy. She not only did so, she also sent me a copy of Judge Magnuson’s letter — hot off the press — denying her request (below).

Forget it, Leita. It’s Minnesota. Covid trumps.

I thought some readers might find Judge Magnuson’s letter of interest. I have embedded it below, with thanks to Leita Walker.

