Miranda Devine: GOP is all talk

My wife is a naturalized American citizen who seethes over illegal immigration. When we see the stories on FOX News that highlight the cancellation of our border under the Biden administration, she always asks why the GOP isn’t doing a blessed thing about it. Drawing on the recent news that we have followed on Power Line, Miranda Devine channels and amplifies my wife’s thoughts in the New York Post column “GOP can’t complain about Biden’s migrants when they’re not stepping in.” She writes:

It’s all very well for Kevin McCarthy and other GOP members of Congress to rant on Fox News about how terrible the border crisis is, but what are they doing about it?

At least 2 million illegal migrants crossed the border last year, and all we heard from Congress was hot air.

Republicans in Washington will tell you they are powerless to do anything about illegal migration until after they regain control in November, assuming they do.

But one lone New York gubernatorial candidate did more to inform the public about the Biden administration’s partnership with people-smuggling cartels than did members of Congress with vastly more resources.

Rob Astorino didn’t rest on empty rhetoric. The former Westchester County executive took action.

Despite being slandered by Democrats as a racist, he has exposed the deliberate subterfuge of the Biden administration as it flies illegal migrants around the country and secretes them in unsuspecting communities.