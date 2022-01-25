The Media Narrative on Crime and Policing Is Changing

The old cliche about the news media is that “if it bleeds, it ledes,” but during the AGF (After George Floyd) madness that gripped the nation in the summer of 2020, the media was happy to run with the narrative of police brutality, and gave lavish favorable coverage to “defund the police” advocates.

But there are signs that even the mainstream media is starting to have second thoughts, though I suspect a possible cause is that some producers and editors have been mugged or carjacked lately.

Here are two segments from last night’s NBC News broadcast, and neither one is helpful to the left’s attitude on crime and punishment—and by the transitive properties of the matter, not helpful to Democrats. Pay special attention to NBC including the comments of the head of the Fraternal Order of Police critical of the anti-police rhetoric of the left, as well as the conclusion of the second story about carjackings which ends with the message, “You’re on you own.”