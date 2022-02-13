Bidenflation, the rationale

There was an animatronic glitch or two in the excerpts of Lester Holt’s interview with President Biden that have been released so far. The whole thing is to be aired this afternoon before the bread and circuses brought to us by the NFL.

What can we learn from Biden’s response to Holt’s question about the not so “temporary” inflation of Biden’s first year in office (video clip below)? A few observations.

• This is why Biden doesn’t do many of these sit-down interviews. He isn’t up to the task, let alone the task of being president.

• Biden bristles at the question. While he shows his annoyance, he has a chance to collect his jumbled thoughts.

• Even so, he doesn’t come up with much.

• In the clip released, Biden speaks to “supply chains” and the price of automobiles, but inflation has reached a 40-year high more or less across the board. Automobiles represent a worst case.

• Inflation has exposed the administration’s vacuity as Covid-19 has exposed our public health establishment, but in a much shorter time frame.

• It is difficult to talk around the problem. It stares or slaps us in the face.

• At the least, your talking points should acknowledge the reality of which everyone is aware. This really doesn’t cut it.

• Inflation is a good stand-in for the panoply of failures that have soured the American public on the administration.

• The administration’s let’s spend trillions more to reduce inflation does not pass the laugh test.

• The administration’s attribution of blame to greedy corporations does not pass the laugh test.

• As I say, inflation is a good stand-in for the administration’s panoply of failures. The joke is on us, but the administration does not pass the laugh test.