Naomi Wolf and Liberal Intolerance

Guest hosting the Seth Leibsohn show yesterday afternoon, I had Naomi Wolf as a guest for nearly all of the third hour. Wolf, you may recall, first came to public attention as an adviser to Al Gore during the 2000 presidential campaign. She is a lifelong liberal and a noted feminist, with several books on feminist themes to her credit.

But when covid came along, she was appalled by the loss of freedom that covid hysteria caused. She also became skeptical of the vaccines, viewing them as untested and potentially dangerous, especially to women. These reactions caused her to be deplatformed and shunned by her fellow liberals.

Several weeks ago, she published an essay titled Is it Time for Intellectuals to Talk about God? The essay recounts her experiences over the last two years; I think it is truly extraordinary. That was the subject of our conversation yesterday. I think you will enjoy it; I know I did.