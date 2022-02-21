Posted on February 21, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Biden Foreign Policy, Kamala Harris, Ukraine

Never Fear, Kamala’s On the Case!

Joe Biden has dispatched Kamala Harris to deal with the Ukraine crisis. This is somewhat like sending a kid with a squirt gun to try to extinguish a burning building, only perhaps more futile. Here Kamala dispenses her wisdom banality on the Ukraine situation while wearing a ridiculous face mask. You may have noticed that Vladimir Putin did not wear a mask while announcing his virtual annexation of part of Ukraine:


The idea that anything Kamala Harris does could impact the geopolitics of Eastern Europe is so ridiculous that not even a Democrat could believe it.

