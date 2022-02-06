Trudeau vs. Reality

The Canadian truckers’ revolt is a classic 21st century conflict. On one side, working people of all sorts (it’s gone way beyond truckers) standing up for freedom. On the other side, vicious plutocrats trying to hang on to their corrupt powers by smearing those who dare to stand up for their rights. Via InstaPundit, check out this wonderful video that contrasts Justin Trudeau’s farcical condemnation of the Ottawa protest with video footage of the reality:

Trudeau’s words versus the reality. Brilliant video!pic.twitter.com/J1mIBqfeHs — Truckistani Sunqueen (@sunqueentrg) February 3, 2022



Are Trudeau and his supporters delusional? I don’t think so; not Trudeau in any event. He can’t possibly be that clueless. He knows he is lying. What is being exposed here is how out of ammo the left is. They have to continue to pretend that those who advocate for freedom are Nazis in disguise because they can’t deal with the truth.