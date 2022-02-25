We Are an Unserious Country

We didn’t have to wait long to hear the left bring racism into the Ukraine crisis, as noted here yesterday:

There’s also this, which might be parody, but with the left, today’s parody quickly becomes tomorrow’s dogma, so just wait a few more hours:

And don’t forget the climate change angle. Thankfully Mr. Longface himself is on the job to remind us:

Gosh. Too bad we didn’t have Kerry around in World War II. I’m sure he could have stopped Hitler and the Holocaust by pointing out the carbon footprint of the whole thing. What will Mr. Longface say if the Russians switch to “sustainable” weaponry?

And to complete a trifecta, the New York Times is duly worried that Ukrainian refugees are going to flee . . . without masks:

Chaser: