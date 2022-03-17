If He’s Not a Man, It Can’t Be Rape

From the Telegraph comes a story that exemplifies the bizarre time in which we live:

A hospital told the police that a patient could not have been raped because her alleged attacker was trans, the House of Lords has heard. The attack took place a year ago and the woman reported it but when officers contacted the hospital, which has not been named, they were told “that there was no male in the hospital, therefore the rape could not have happened”.

QED.

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, who raised the issue during a debate on single-sex wards, continued: “They forgot that there was CCTV, nurses and observers. “None the less, it has taken nearly a year for the hospital to agree that there was a male on the ward and, yes, this rape happened. “During that year she has almost come to the edge of a nervous breakdown, because being disbelieved about being raped in hospital has been such an appalling shock. The hospital, with all its CCTV, has had to admit that the rape happened and that it was committed by a man.”

The concept of a “man” being apparently too complicated for the NHS bureaucracy to understand. By law, in order to protect women, NHS wards are single-sex. But NHS policy is to put allegedly “trans” women (i.e., men) in women’s wards. Hence the rape at issue in this case.

Lady Nicholson said that the case had arisen as a direct result of the NHS policy – known as Annex B – which allows patients to be placed on single-sex wards according to the gender with which they identify at the time.

At the time.

“The result of Annex B is that hospital trusts inform ward sisters and nurses that if there is a male, as a trans person, in a female ward, and a female patient or anyone complains, they must be told that it is not true – there is no male there,” she told the upper chamber.

This is another instance of liberal “science.” One might think that the collective IQ of humanity is in steep decline.

Meanwhile, Lia Thomas is crushing the competition in the NCAA “women’s” swim championships. There is a tangible parallel to the Telegraph’s NHS story:

…Lia Thomas — who was born a man and has still not undergone any surgical alterations to his genitalia — is competing against biological females.

Like the NHS rapist, he can’t possibly be a “man,” despite obvious indications to the contrary.

With a civilization as badly in decline as our own, it is hard to pick a low point. But the “trans” fad certainly ranks as a contender.