Oscar Who?

I gather there is some kind of show business awards show going on tonight. Maybe having something to do with film or something.

This is my favorite chart of the day:

With no one watching the Academy Awards or the other once popular awards shows, what does the New York Times do? Provide recipes for everyone holding Oscar Watch Parties. Seriously:

Good morning. It’s Oscar Sunday, and my colleagues on the Culture and Styles desks of The Times are caffeinating in advance of a long evening of live awards coverage. That will make it a two- or three-screen evening for me, and I don’t want a complicated meal to go along with it. I want a charcuterie board (above) and a big bowl of popcorn. But maybe you’re putting together a viewing party? Naturally, we’ve got recipes for that.

It’s like Hollywood and the Times are in a contest to see which is the most out of touch with the country. Popcorn time indeed.